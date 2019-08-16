Pak soldier martyred in Indian fire at LoC, 24-hour toll rises to four

RAWALPINDI: Another Pakistani soldier martyred as India continues unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), said the Pakistan Army’s media wing early Friday.



The tally of soldiers martyred in the last 24 hours rose to four.

“Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty,” said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet early Friday morning.

“Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LOC.”

Three other Pakistani soldiers were martyred in yesterday’s fire by the Indian forces along the LoC.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Naik Taimoor, Naik Tanveer and Ramzan.

The martyrdom of the Pakistani soldiers comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan over Indian premier Narendra Modi’s blackout in Indian-occupied Kashmir following revocation of article-370 that grants special autonomous status to the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.