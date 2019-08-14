US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offers greetings to Pakistan on Independence Day

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday extended his greetings to Pakistan on the occasion of its Independence Day.

In a press statement released, the Secretary of State expressed hope over the bilateral ties between the two countries strengthening over time to maintain stability and peace in the region.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I would like to offer my warmest greetings to the people of Pakistan as they mark their Independence Day,” the statement read.

“Over the years, the United States and Pakistan have achieved much when we have worked together in partnership. In the coming year, we hope to build on the important commitments made during recent visit by prime Minister Imran Khan and senior leadership of the Government of Pakistan, and deepen our vital efforts to promote regional stability and peace,” it added further.

“We also hope to tap into the enormous potential of the U.S.-Pakistan trade relationship, delivering greater prosperity to both our countries and further strengthening the bonds between our peoples,” it stated.