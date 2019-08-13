Bilawal Bhutto Zardari felicitates nation on eve of Independence Day

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while felicitating the nation on the eve of Independence Day, has said that the freedom is a great blessing of God and a precious gift from our founding fathers, for which our founding fathers had offered countless sacrifices and had through those sacrifices established new standards and examples for the entire world.



In his message on the 73rd Independence Day, the PPP Chairman paid rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that without his dynamic auspices the dream of Pakistan was almost impossible.

He also paid rich tributes to all those people and leaders, who struggled for Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed to keep supporting the cause of Kashmir. The PPP would go shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris, added the PPP Chairman.

He said that the PPP has always played its vibrant role for the promotion and prevalence of equality and democracy as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan.

Bilawal said that the PPP would continue to struggle for transforming the country into a real democratic country as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and would neither fear any nor would hesitate in offering sacrifices of whatsoever kind.