Faryal Talpur shifted to Adiala Jail from Polyclinic

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was shifted to Adiala Jail from Polyclinic late on Sunday.

She was under house arrest since June 14 after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected her bail in connection with a case pertaining to alleged money laundering through fake accounts. The PPP leader was shifted to the Polyclinic on Friday after her condition had deteriorated.



PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the move and tweeted: "What law permits to shift a female prisoner to jail at midnight against the advice of the doctors?"

Nafisa Shah has also flayed the move to shift Ms Talpur from hospital to jail late night on the eve of Eidul Azha.



Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with his sisters Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari had visited Polyclinic to inquire after her health.



The PPP chairman had expressed concerns over the health of Ms Talpur, saying it was strange that doctors had suggested admitting Ms Talpur to hospital because of her health condition but NAB officials were insisting that she be shifted back to jail.