Indian actions in IoJ&K violation of UNSC resolutions, PM tells Iranian President

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the actions taken by India, in a bid to change the internationally recognized disputed status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, were in violation of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) resolutions.

Furthermore, any change in the demographic structure of occupied Jammu and Kasmir would constitute a violation of the international law, he added.

The prime minister called the Iranian president as part of his outreach to world leaders on the grave situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K), PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Imran Khan particularly highlighted the serious risk of massive killings as part of the crackdown by Indian forces in IoJ&K and stressed that the international community must act urgently to prevent the impending calamity.

President Hassan Rouhani, while underlining that all possible efforts must be made to keep the regional tensions low, stressed that the Muslims of Kashmir must be able to use their legal rights and interests to be able to live in peace.

He also expressed his concerns over the atrocities and killing of innocent people in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The prime minister apprised the Iranian leader of Pakistan's repeated calls and efforts, urging India to resolve the seven-decade old dispute through peaceful means, in accordance with the long-standing UNSC resolutions.

He appreciated Iran's principled stance on the Kashmir issue and its leadership's consistent strong voice in support of the rights and well-being of the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Both the leaders agreed that no military solution existed to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Prime minister Imran Khan stressed that India should be counselled to immediately resolve the issue under the UN resolutions.

In the bilateral context, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Iran, especially following the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran in April.