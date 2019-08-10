US military says service member dead in Iraq mission

Baghdad: The US military said Saturday that an American service member died during an operation alongside Iraqi security personnel in Nineveh province.



"One US service member died today during an Iraqi Security Force mission in... Iraq, while advising and accompanying the ISF during a planned operation," US Central Command said in a statement.

Iraqi forces periodically launch operations in the country´s west and northwest border areas, targeting Daesh group sleeper cells, with support from a US-led coalition.

Iraq´s government in late 2017 declared victory against Daesh, which seized vast swathes of the country including the key northern city of Mosul in a lightning 2014 offensive.

But the militant group has lately "solidified its insurgent capabilities in Iraq" , according to a report this week by the US Defense Department watchdog.