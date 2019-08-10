Chinese vice foreign minister welcomes Pakistan's new envoy

BEIJING: China’s Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui held a meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China Ms. Naghmana Hashmi and welcomed her on assuming charge as Pakistan’s new envoy to China.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides exchanged in-depth views on bilateral relations between China and Pakistan as well as the current situation in the region.

Meanwhile, Yang Tao, Director of the International Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China, and Mr. Hashmi, Director of the International Department of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs held consultations on the United Nations affairs in Beijing.