Sat Aug 10, 2019
Pakistan

APP
August 10, 2019

Qatar releases 53 Pakistani prisoners on PM Imran’s request

Pakistan

APP
Sat, Aug 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Upon a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Qatari government on Saturday released 53 Pakistani prisoners.

According to a press release, the prime minister had made the request in that regard during his recent stopover in Doha.

Consequently, the prisoners were released in a ceremony at the Doha Central Jail.

The prime minister had also made a similar request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Islamabad, for the release of Pakistanis who were jailed in Saudi Arabia on minor crimes.

