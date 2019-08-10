Qatar releases 53 Pakistani prisoners on PM Imran’s request

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Upon a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Qatari government on Saturday released 53 Pakistani prisoners.
According to a press release, the prime minister had made the request in that regard during his recent stopover in Doha.
Consequently, the prisoners were released in a ceremony at the Doha Central Jail.
The prime minister had also made a similar request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Islamabad, for the release of Pakistanis who were jailed in Saudi Arabia on minor crimes.
ISLAMABAD: Upon a request of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Qatari government on Saturday released 53 Pakistani prisoners.
According to a press release, the prime minister had made the request in that regard during his recent stopover in Doha.
Consequently, the prisoners were released in a ceremony at the Doha Central Jail.
The prime minister had also made a similar request to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, during his visit to Islamabad, for the release of Pakistanis who were jailed in Saudi Arabia on minor crimes.