Myanmar landslide kills 34, many more feared missing

MAWLAMYINE, Myanmar: The death toll from a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in eastern Myanmar rose to at least 34, an official said Saturday, as emergency workers continued a desperate search through thick mud for scores more feared missing.



A huge brown gash on the hillside marked where the deluge of mud flooded onto Ye Pyar Kone village in Mon state on Friday, wiping out 16 homes.

Search and rescue teams worked through the night with excavators and their bare hands trying to find survivors and recover bodies from the deep sludge, continuing through Saturday.

"We found 34 dead, and the search for dead bodies is still ongoing," local administrator Myo Min Tun told AFP.

So far, 47 people have been injured while officials believe that more than 80 people could still be missing.

Myanmar is battered annually by a monsoon season which strikes countries across Southeast Asia, leaving tens of thousands displaced from flooded homes and setting off deadly landslides.

Rescue workers on Saturday continued to carry out excavated bodies wrapped in plastic to waiting ambulances, wading through pools of water and ankle-deep sludge.



Around 89,000 people have been displaced by floods in recent weeks, although many have since been able to return home, according to the UN´s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



Vietnam has also experienced heavy flooding this week with at least eight people killed in the country´s central highlands and rescuers using a zipline to carry dozens of others to safety.