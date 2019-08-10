Rally held in UK against 'Demographic Coup' in occupied Kashmir

BIRMINGHAM: TehreeK-e-Kashmir UK held the Kashmir Rally against human rights violations committed by Indian Army, and Demographic Coup in Indian Occupied Kashmir, with huge turnout including ladies; children, even people with disabilities made courageous efforts and participated in the peaceful Rally.

British Kashmiris delivered a robust message to Indian diplomats and journalists, their people will not rest until occupied Kashmir is liberated and genocide perpetrators are punished. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed over recent decades in a ‘dirty war’ waged by Hindutva forces to quell legitimate self-determination movement in occupied Kashmir.

Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK (Kashmir Movement UK) condemned the move by the BJP government to revoke occupied Kashmir’s autonomy in the majority-Muslim valley.

Kayani said that the Indian government's decision is part of BJP and Golwalker ideology of ensuring the Muslims of India would remain as a second class citizenry.

The abrogation of article 370 and 35A is an act of ultimate aggression and assault on the rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Such attempts are in open contravention of UN resolution #122 adopted on January 24, 1957; # 123 adopted on February 21, 1957 and # 126 adopted on December 2, 1957, which prohibit any unilateral action to change the disputed nature of the occupied Kashmir.

Kayani further said that by doing this, Indian Govt has officially announced that occupied Kashmir is no longer a disputed territory and will be merged with India. This will mean an end to the 70 years of struggle for the right of self-determination by the Kashmiri people (which is backed by UN security Council resolutions). It is time world powers realised that the right-wing agenda in India is quickly paving the way to further military conflict with not only Pakistan but China.

Muhammad Ghalib, President Tehreek-e- Kashmir Europe (Kashmir Movement Europe) said: "The decision comes alongside the deployment of 50,000 additional Indian soldiers into the already heavily militarised area. Residents have been cut off from the rest of the world with internet and mobile connections suspended. Tourists have been asked to leave the area, and a strict curfew has been imposed. These actions represent an unprecedented escalation in hostility in the region and further infringement of the human rights of Kashmiris. This is a humanitarian crisis, with residents living in fear of imminent genocide".



Ghalib urged the world powers to take serious note of this grim situation and help Kashmiris to be rescued from the cruel and barbaric clutches of India.