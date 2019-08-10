close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2019

Hamza Shehbaz's physical remand extended for 11 days

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 10, 2019

LAHORE: An Accountability Court on Saturday extended physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 11 more days in a case of assets beyond known sources of income.

According to Geo News, Hamza Shehbaz,who is the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, told the court that the allegations of corruption against him are baseless.

He said the NAB should present evidence  before the court and the nation to corroborate its claims.

The court approved the NAB's plea for extension in his remand and asked the anti-graft body to present Hamza Shehbaz again on August 21

