close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
August 10, 2019

Bouzkova advances in Toronto as Wimbledon champ Halep retires

Sports

AFP
Sat, Aug 10, 2019

TORONTO: Wimbledon champion Simona Halep retired injured after dropping the first set of her WTA quarter-final match in Toronto to Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.

Romania´s Halep, the defending Canadian champion who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final last month, had dropped the first set 6-4 when she called for the trainer to look at her left foot or ankle, soon deciding to call it a night.

Bouzkova, who raced to a 4-0 lead then lost four straight games before winning the last two, will face Williams for a place in the final of the US Open tune-up event.

Latest News

More From Sports