Bouzkova advances in Toronto as Wimbledon champ Halep retires

TORONTO: Wimbledon champion Simona Halep retired injured after dropping the first set of her WTA quarter-final match in Toronto to Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.
Romania´s Halep, the defending Canadian champion who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final last month, had dropped the first set 6-4 when she called for the trainer to look at her left foot or ankle, soon deciding to call it a night.
Bouzkova, who raced to a 4-0 lead then lost four straight games before winning the last two, will face Williams for a place in the final of the US Open tune-up event.
