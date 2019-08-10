'Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, TV and other facilities in jail'

Lahore: The Punjab government has responded to the letter it received from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif about the facilities being provided to Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Also read: Nawaz Sharif convicted in Al Azizia case, acquitted in Flagship reference

Shehbaz Sharif had sent the letter to Chief Secretary Punjab which he forwarded to the Home Ministry for action .

Quoting sources, Geo News on Saturday reported that the provincial government in its response said the former prime minister continues to have facilities of Air Conditioner, TV, heater, table and chair in his prison cell on the recommendation of the medical board.

The sources said the letter sent by Punjab government stated that the former prime minister also has the facility to meet his doctor and family members.

An Accountability Court convicted Sharif and sentenced him to seven years in prison in Al Azizia case in December last year.

He is serving the jail sentence in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

