Four Palestinians martyred by Israeli troops

Jerusalem: Four Palestinians were martyred when Israeli troops opened fire on them on the Gaza border early Saturday.



The Israeli army claimed that the Palestinians were equipped with AK-47 assault rifles, RPG grenade launchers and hand grenades.



It said soldiers opened fire after one of the Palestinians scaled the barrier and hurled a grenade at the soldiers."

No casualties were reported in Israeli ranks.

There have been frequent clashes along the Gaza border since the Palestinians began organising regular mass protests there in March 2018 .



Palestinian demonstrations at the Gaza border demanding the lifting of Israel´s more than decade-old blockade have often led to violence and a deadly response from the Israeli army.

At least 301 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli fire in Gaza or the border area since March 2018, the majority during the demonstrations.



