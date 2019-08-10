close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
World

AFP
August 10, 2019

Four Palestinians martyred by Israeli troops

World

AFP
Sat, Aug 10, 2019

Jerusalem: Four Palestinians were martyred when Israeli troops opened fire  on them  on the Gaza border early Saturday.

The Israeli army claimed that  the Palestinians  were equipped with AK-47 assault rifles, RPG grenade launchers and hand grenades.

It said soldiers  opened fire after one of the Palestinians scaled the barrier and hurled a grenade at the soldiers."

No casualties were reported in Israeli ranks.

There have been frequent clashes along the Gaza border since the Palestinians began organising regular mass protests there in March 2018 .

Palestinian demonstrations at the Gaza border demanding the lifting of Israel´s more than decade-old blockade have often led to violence and a deadly response from the Israeli army.

At least 301 Palestinians have been martyred  by Israeli fire in Gaza or the border area since March 2018, the majority during the demonstrations.


