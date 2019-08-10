Serena dominates Osaka to reach Toronto semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TORONTO: Serena Williams powered past Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Toronto.
In a rematch of last year’s controversial US Open final won by Osaka, eighth-seeded Williams was firing on all cylinders against the second-seeded Japanese star.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion fired 12 aces and didn’t face a break. Williams next faces either fourth-seeded Simona Halep -- who beat her in the Wimbledon final in July -- or Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.
Although Osaka won’t depart Toronto with a trophy, her run to the quarters -- along with a second-round departure for top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and a quarter-final exit for world number three Karolina Pliskova -- will see the Japanese star regain the world number one ranking next week.
