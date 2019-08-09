close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
August 9, 2019

Saudi Arabia to stage Joshua v Ruiz world heavyweight fight

Sports

AFP
Fri, Aug 09, 2019

London: Saudi Arabia will stage the world heavyweight title rematch between Britain´s Anthony Joshua and champion Andy Ruiz Jr, promoters announced on Friday.

The December 7 fight, dubbed ´Clash on the Dunes´, will see Joshua trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he sensationally lost to Ruiz Jr in New York in June.

The bout will take place in Diriyah, which incorporates the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al-Turaif, on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.

Latest News

More From Sports