Saudi Arabia to stage Joshua v Ruiz world heavyweight fight

London: Saudi Arabia will stage the world heavyweight title rematch between Britain´s Anthony Joshua and champion Andy Ruiz Jr, promoters announced on Friday.



The December 7 fight, dubbed ´Clash on the Dunes´, will see Joshua trying to win back the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he sensationally lost to Ruiz Jr in New York in June.

The bout will take place in Diriyah, which incorporates the UNESCO World Heritage site of Al-Turaif, on the outskirts of the capital Riyadh.