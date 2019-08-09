Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary Doctorate degree from Australian university

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate degree from Melbourne-based La Trobe University for his contribution and efforts towards underprivileged children and women’s empowerment.
The 53-year-old ‘Zero’ actor shared a photograph of himself on Twitter with the caption, “On the way to La Trobe University.. Thank you for the kind gesture of offering a scholarship to a girl student from India for higher education and supporting the work at Meer Foundation.”
The university has also announced a scholarship in the name of ‘Don’ star Shah Rukh Khan for aspiring female researchers of his country.
The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University Ph.D. scholarship aims to inspire a female researcher from India to research to help find solutions to the growing challenges of our time.
Honored with the University’s gesture, SRK said, “As a passionate advocate for women’s equality empowerment, I am delighted that this scholarship will give an Indian woman a chance to pursue research in a field which is likely to lead her towards an exciting and a successful career. I thank the La Trobe University wholeheartedly for giving someone this wonderful opportunity.”
The candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued more than $200,000 to be completed at La Trobe’s state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Australia.
