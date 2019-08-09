Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary Doctorate degree from Australian university

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received an honorary doctorate degree from Melbourne-based La Trobe University for his contribution and efforts towards underprivileged children and women’s empowerment.

The 53-year-old ‘Zero’ actor shared a photograph of himself on Twitter with the caption, “On the way to La Trobe University.. Thank you for the kind gesture of offering a scholarship to a girl student from India for higher education and supporting the work at Meer Foundation.”



The university has also announced a scholarship in the name of ‘Don’ star Shah Rukh Khan for aspiring female researchers of his country.

The Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University Ph.D. scholarship aims to inspire a female researcher from India to research to help find solutions to the growing challenges of our time.

Honored with the University’s gesture, SRK said, “As a passionate advocate for women’s equality empowerment, I am delighted that this scholarship will give an Indian woman a chance to pursue research in a field which is likely to lead her towards an exciting and a successful career. I thank the La Trobe University wholeheartedly for giving someone this wonderful opportunity.”

The candidate will be supported with a four-year research scholarship valued more than $200,000 to be completed at La Trobe’s state-of-the-art facilities in Melbourne, Australia.