Maryam Nawaz remanded in NAB custody till August 21

Islamabad: An Accountability Court on Friday remanded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas in NAB custody till August 21.

The two members of Sharif family were taken into custody on Thursday by the NAB in connection with an investigation into Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

According to Geo News, NAB prosecutor sought 15-day remand of detainees in the court of judge Arshad Malik.

NAB Prosecutor Hafiz Assadullah argued that suspicious transactions were detected in Maryam Nawaz's account and she was asked twice to appear before NAB.



The court was informed that investigation was underway to figure out how did the money end up in Chaudhry Sugar Mills accounts.

A counsel for Maryam told the court that Panama JIT had declared Chaudhry Sugar Mills as the benami company of Nawaz Sharif but now Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas are being linked to mills.

Earlier, strict security arrangements were made before Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas were brought to the court.

A large number of party workers had gathered outside the court to express solidarity with the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

The workers and policemen had a heated exchanged as the PML-N activists tried to enter the court.

Maryam Nawaz's son Junuaid Safdar also visited the court to meet his mother.