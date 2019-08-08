17 ´terrorists´ killed in Egypt operation linked to car blast: ministry

CAIRO: Egyptian security forces killed 17 "terrorists" on Thursday during an operation against suspects in last weekend´s deadly car blast in Cairo that claimed some 20 lives.



The interior ministry said the 17 killed belonged to the banned outfit. It was not immediately clear that they were directly involved in Sunday´s deadly collision.

Egypt´s President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi has called the collision between several vehicles in Cairo a "terrorist act" as one of the cars was loaded with explosives.



The collision happened just before midnight Sunday, when a speeding car packed with explosives drove against the traffic and crashed into three other vehicles outside the National Cancer Institute in the Egyptian capital.

The Hasm group was "behind the preparations of the vehicle" that caused the explosion, the interior ministry said in a statement.