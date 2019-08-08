UN Chief following situation in occupied Kashmir with concern

NEW YORK: United Nations Secretary-General has been following the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint.



Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement “The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions.”

The Secretary-General also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Indian occupied Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

The Secretary-General is also concerned over reports of restrictions in the occupied Kashmir, which could exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.