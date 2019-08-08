Salman Khan steps up to pay medical expenses for 'Dabangg' co-star Dadhi Pandey

Salman Khan may be one of B-Town's biggest stars, adored all over the world for his exemplary acting skills, but the megastar is known widely for having a heart of gold as well.

The 53-year-old 'Wanted' star has yet again proved to be one of the most generous stars as he helped meet the medical expenses of his co-star, a junior artist Dadhi Pandey in 'Dabangg' after he suffered a heart attack two months ago.

The actor in need expressed his immense gratitude to Khan for being a massive support system.

According to a report in Spotboye, Dadhi suffered a heart attack at his house in Mumbai and was rushed to a hospital, where he was kept in the ICU for a couple of days.

The 'Bodyguard' star bore all expenses for the actor.

Dadhi, who is now recovering after the health scare, says he hasn't met the actor or spoken to him yet but is full of praises for him for all he has done for him.

"He is a very kind-hearted person. Jitna Bhi kahu unke liye utna kam hai (I can't thank him enough). He is a great man," he said.

Earlier, Salman had also helped the late actor Kavi Kumar Azad evade expenses for the medicines. His medical treatment, as well as the bariatric surgery, were also sponsored by Salman. Azad passed away on July 9.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dabangg 3' team is busy shooting the film in Phaltan on a 10-day schedule. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill and Pramod Khanna in pivotal roles.