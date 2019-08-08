Rishi Kapoor all praises for Sara Ali Khan as she keeps star status at bay at Mumbai airport

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan is gelling quite well in the industry and has swiftly swept hearts with not just her star performances but also her down-to-earth and humble nature that is now leaving even the most iconic of B-Town celebs impressed.

Veteran star Rishi Kapoor lauded the 23-year-old starlet as she arrived at the airport much like a regular traveler, keeping her celebrity status at bay.

The actor showered praises on the beauty queen while also stating that she is setting an example for other leading actors to follow as well with her conduct who are often reported to be cashing off of their star privileges.

"Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake, no dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl,” he tweeted.

The ‘Kedarnath’ starlet was recently papped at the airport donning a casual look with no makeup and comfy eastern attire as she carried her luggage herself.