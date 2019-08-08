Brad Pitt shifting all focus on his children despite career soaring high

Brad Pitt has become the talk of town after his latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', but with his career soaring through the skies, the actor is more focused on his kids.

The 55-year-old actor, who has been away from the silver screens for a considerable period, has shifted his focus on a variety of things including his personal life.

Despite his career is surging, acting doesn’t appear to be top priority at the moment for the superstar.

As per circulating reports, the ‘Fight Club’ star has been putting in all strains to tie up all loose ends as he spends most of his time with his children after parting ways with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The 'Troy' star is focusing on his six children, a source close to the actor told People that Brad has "worked very hard on himself to be a better, healthier person and to be the best dad possible.”

"Those were always his priorities. That his career is going well is a happy bonus that he is thrilled about," the insider added.

Brad now shares custody of his children - Maddox,18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 - with Jolie after a drawn-out and contentious custody battle.

"When he has kids, he makes sure to spend as much time with them as possible. Despite having help, Brad is a hand-on-dad," the insider shared.

"He comes from a close family, and he has continued to be a parent who is interested in the lives of his children. Brad is not perfect. But he is certainly a good person who deserves happiness,” said the source.

"Brad's found his happiness again. He is back and very excited about life. And it's well deserved," it was revealed further.

As per circulating reports, the actor will get to spend more time with his kids when Jolie starts working on her next film.