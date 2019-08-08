Kane Williamson, Roger Federer still walking parallel as the world celebrates their birthdays

Tennis star Roger Federer and New Zealand cricket champ Kane Williamson, two of the most adored men in the world of sports, hailing from different paths are being celebrated today on their birthday.

Coincidentally, both the shining athletes who’ve had similar luck of late as well, were also born on the same day and as social media users put it, are also two of the ‘nicest’ men to ever exist.

Cricket and tennis enthusiasts turned to social media to celebrate the two while also counting how the two athletes walk on eerily parallel grounds.

Captain of the Kiwis, Kane Williamson, now 29, born on August 8, 1990 had recently swept hearts with the grace and calmness with which he accepted defeat after the Black Caps had put up a tough fight for the England team in the final of ICC World Cup 2019.

On the other hand, the tennis champ, 38, who shares his birthday with Williamson, was facing a similar situation the same day in the same city as he lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.



