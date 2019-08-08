Camila Cabello opens up about supporting Taylor Swift amidst Scooter Braun controversy

Camila Cabello recently spoke up about why she supported Taylor Swift amidst the Scooter Braun controversy.

A few weeks back, Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun, bought Swift’s former label, Big Machine - a purchase that came with ownership to master rights of Swift’s first six albums. Taylor had taken to her official Tumblr page to share a scathing post about how in her wildest dreams, she did not imagine that Scooter would one day own her entire music catalogue.

The issue had the music industry in a state of disarray as many musicians sided with Taylor and that included Señorita songstress Camila Cabello. The singer had tweeted, "I don’t know a lot about what’s going on but I will say I really believe artists should own their own life’s work."

In a recent interview with ‘Variety’, pop star, Cabello said she supported Taylor “Because she is my friend, and someone in her position — which is, like, on another level — I can’t imagine how many times she’s been let down by people, or gotten disappointed by friends who were just using her, or people who just wanted to be friends with Taylor Swift or whatever. I’m happy to be there for her as a person. Like, ‘Even when it’s not popular, I’ve got you. I’m, like, your real friend.”

Furthermore, Cabello explained that she understood T-Swift's frustration of not being able to own her own masters. “It’s heartbreaking for her. And I do believe a lot of the systems in place for the music industry are kind of … messed up. When you think about how artists have to slave to make these things, and then you don’t own them, that is kind of a ridiculous concept,” the Cuban-American singer and songwriter said in support of her superstar friend, Taylor Swift.