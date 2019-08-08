Meghan Markle aims to redefine standards for new mothers after giving birth to Archie

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle ever since giving birth to Baby Archie has been redefining the role of motherhood for the better and has subsequently been winning hearts all around.

As per a report by Us Weekly, the 38-year-old is aiming to change perceptions about the role of a mother in society while also putting special stress on the physical appearance that women are mostly forced to fit into after child birth.

A royal insider was cited by the publication as saying that the new mum on the block “wants to change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful."

"It’s not easy to lose the weight. But she’s happy to be a realistic example to new mothers,” the source added.

"Meghan does daily yoga and meditation in her equipped yoga studio at Frogmore. What she loves most about the practice is that it helps her switch off and wind down,” it was revealed further.



Moreover, the insider also shared that the Duchess has also passed on a few yoga tips and tricks to her husband Prince Harry as well.

Meghan had given birth to Archie back in May and had broken the tradition of making a public appearance within 24 hours of delivery by taking her time.