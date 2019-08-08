'Will not be surprised if they arrest me too': Mehbooba Mufti's daughter

Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir took a horrific turn this week with the revocation of its 'special status' guaranteed under Article 370 of the constitution.



On Monday, India imposed a curfew-like situation in Occupied Kashmir, blocking all communication and sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the region.

In addition, leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were also placed under house arrest.

Mufti condemned Indian aggression calling the move to scrap Article 370 the 'darkest day in Indian democracy'.

“The government wants to break my mother’s spirit and want her to fall in line but they don’t know that she is a strong woman,” Sana Iltija Javed, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said.

Sana, who has limited access to the rest of the world, was with her mother when she was arrested and taken away from her residence.

“I’ve sent several messages to the police asking for permission to meet my mother but they are insecure about letting a daughter meet her mother. What are they scared of? I think they are just petrified about the backlash to a step (revocation of Article 370) they know is unconstitutional.”

Sana is also facing house arrest at her home in Srinagar, Fairview.

“Nobody is being allowed to even meet me. I am just an ordinary Kashmiri, an Indian citizen. Why are they scared of a young woman who has nothing to do with politics? Do we have no rights and liberties?” she asked while in conversation with Hindustan Times.

Sana added, "I won’t be surprised if they arrest me too. The government does not want the country or the international community to see how we have been stripped of our rights and our dignity in the blink of an eye."