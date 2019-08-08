Saudi Arabia concerned over latest developments in occupied Kashmir

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has expressed concerns over the latest developments in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after six people embraced martyrdom in protest against Indian move to strip the region of special status.

In the statement, reported by Radio Pakistan, Riyadh has affirmed its stand that conflict should be settled through peaceful means in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.

Official source at the Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said that it is following the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir resulting from India's abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution, which guarantees the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir.



It also called on the parties concerned to maintain peace and stability in the region and take into account the interests of the people of the region.