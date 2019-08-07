5.9-magnitude quake rocks Taiwan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAIPEI: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake struck in wee hours of Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in northeastern Yilan county. Taiwan´s central weather bureau measured its intensity 6.0 magnitude.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes. The worst tremor in recent decades - that rocked Taiwan - was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in.
TAIPEI: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake struck in wee hours of Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in northeastern Yilan county. Taiwan´s central weather bureau measured its intensity 6.0 magnitude.
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes. The worst tremor in recent decades - that rocked Taiwan - was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in.