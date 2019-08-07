5.9-magnitude quake rocks Taiwan

TAIPEI: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck in wee hours of Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in northeastern Yilan county. Taiwan´s central weather bureau measured its intensity 6.0 magnitude.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes. The worst tremor in recent decades - that rocked Taiwan - was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in.