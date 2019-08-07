close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
August 8, 2019

5.9-magnitude quake rocks Taiwan

World

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 08, 2019

TAIPEI: A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Taiwan on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck in wee hours of Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) in northeastern Yilan county. Taiwan´s central weather bureau measured its  intensity 6.0 magnitude.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by quakes. The  worst tremor in recent decades - that rocked Taiwan - was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in.

Latest News

More From World