South Africa´s Ackermann claims world record seven wickets in T20 game

LONDON: South African spinner Colin Ackermann claimed a new Twenty20 world record on Wednesday when he took seven wickets for just 18 runs in an English county match.



The 28-year-old, playing for Leicestershire, took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side´s 55-run over Warwickshire at Grace Road.