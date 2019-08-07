Parliament unanimously condemns unilateral Indian attempt to change occupied Kashmir status

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Session of the Parliament on Wednesday unanimously condemned the illegal, coercive and unilateral Indian attempt to change the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir by repealing and revocation of Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.



The parliament, in a resolution adopted unanimously, stressed that irresponsible and aggressive actions by India posed a grave threat to peace, security and stability in South Asia.

The resolution urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate gross and consistent human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) being committed by the occupation forces with impunity.

The resolution stressed that Kashmir was an internationally acknowledged dispute on the agenda of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and categorically stated that such coercive measures could not change its disputed status.

It condemned the deployment of more troops in the occupied Kashmir, firing and shelling on the Line of Control, and use of cluster munitions by the Indian troops along the LoC.

The resolution opposed Indian plans to change the demographic composition of the IoK, besides stripping Kashmiris of their inherent and established rights of citizenship, permanent residence, acquisition of property, employment and education as guaranteed under the constitution, Article 35-A and UNSC resolutions.



It stated that the forcible transfer of population and demographic changes in the occupied territory constituted war crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide under the 4th Geneva Convention.

The resolution reaffirmed and upheld the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions and as protected by international law.

It said the people of the Jammu and Kashmir had yet to exercise their free will through a plebiscite to determine their political future as mandated by the UNSC resolutions.



It recalled that the relevant UNSC resolutions clearly stated that the final disposition of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute would be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

The resolution emphasized that the enforcement and legitimacy of resolutions of the UNSC could never be diluted by unilateral actions.

It expressed grave concern over the massive clampdown in the IoK through additional massive deployment of 180,000 troops in recent months in the IoK, which was already the most militarized zone in the world.

The resolution condemned the imposition of curfew in the occupied Kashmir, arrest of Kashmiri leaders and suspension of communication services including internet and mobiles and demands immediate release of Kashmiri leaders subjected to torture and inhumane treatment.

It condemned the intensified ceasefire violations by the Indian Army and use of banned cluster ammunition targeting innocent civilians including children along the Line of Control (LoC).

The resolution warned the international community about any false flag operations to malign Pakistan in the context of “terrorism” and asserted that its people and armed forces remained vigilant and prepared to respond firmly to any misadventure by India across the LoC / Working boundary.

It reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination; declared that the people of Pakistan will always stand shoulder-to shoulder with the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their valiant struggle against Indian oppression.

The resolution demanded lifting of information and communications blackout in IoK, to end prolonged curfew regime, stop ruthless cordon and search operations, immediately release of the Kashmiri leadership and restore civil liberties and fundamental freedom of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.