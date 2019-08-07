close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
World

August 7, 2019

India did not consult or inform US before revoking occupied Kashmir status: Alice Wells

Wed, Aug 07, 2019

WASHINGTON: Acting Assistant Secretary of United States of America (USA) for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells has said that the Indian government did not consult or inform the US government before moving to revoke Indian occupied Kashmir’s special constitutional status.

Alice Wells denied media reports claiming that India had informed US before revoking the special status granted to occupied Kashmir.

The SCA (Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs) Twitter account attributed to Alice Wells tweeted, “Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status. – AGW”


