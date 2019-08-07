Malik, Afridi, Yuvraj Singh keep brotherhood spirits alive amidst India-Pak tensions

India and Pakistan may be at odds for now over the current tense situation in the region but former cricket stars from both the countries, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi are keeping the spirits of brotherhood alive.

The two Pakistani hit men were full of praises for the Indian athlete as they attended a charity event for the YouCan foundation to gather money for cancer.

“Its very heart warming to see the good work being done by @YOUWECAN & my buddy @YUVSTRONG12 to fight cancer like a hero. Thank you for having me at @GT20Canada Gala Dinner for, wish you all the best with the projects to elevate the lives of the unfortunate ones amongst us #GT2019,” Malik tweeted.

Responding to the Pakistani all-rounder, Yuvraj said: “Thank you brother for showing your support by attending my charity dinner truly means a lot.”

On the other hand, Afridi also sang praises for Yuvraj saying: “@YUVSTRONG12 you have achieved a lot for India in cricket and it’s great to see you serving humanity through @YOUWECAN. @SAFoundationN and I will always be there to support your projects and I wish you all the best brother.”

Afridi's foundation had also contributed $10,000 for Yuvraj's cause.

“Thank you lala for your kind words and your generous continuation towards my charity,” Yuvraj responded.



