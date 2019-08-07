Shoaib Malik engulfed by fans during cricket match

Pakistani cricket sensation, Shoaib Malik recently took to his Instagram account to share a heartwarming video of his fans in his latest match.



Malik is currently playing the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament for Canadian team, Vancouver Knights.

In the video uploaded by the former Pakistani captain, fans are seen running and grabbing the ball as a sixer hit by the batsman causes it to cross the boundary and land into the crowd.

As Malik goes to get the ball, the fans refuse to give it to him unless he takes a selfie with them. The cricketer, complying with the fans’ wishes is then seen taking a selfie as the fans return him the ball very happily as the commentators applaud the cricketer for his gratifying gesture by saying “Lovely stuff,brilliant!”.

The cricketer uploaded the video with the caption ‘Fans’.







