Miftah Ismail arrested

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Miftah Ismail in connection with an investigation in LNG case.

According to Geo News, the PMLN leader was taken into custody from outside the Islamabad High Court after his bail plea was rejected.

Former MD of PSO Imranul Haq was also expected along with Miftah Ismail.



According to reports, the PMLN leader had approached the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail.

His plea was heard by a division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.