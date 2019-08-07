close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
Pakistan

August 7, 2019

Miftah Ismail arrested

Wed, Aug 07, 2019

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Miftah Ismail in connection with an investigation in LNG case.

According to Geo News, the PMLN leader was taken into custody from outside the Islamabad High Court after his bail plea was rejected.

Former MD of PSO Imranul Haq was also expected along with Miftah  Ismail.

According to reports, the PMLN leader had approached the Islamabad High Court for  pre-arrest bail.

His plea was heard by a division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

