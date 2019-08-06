Kim says latest missile launch a ´warning´ to US, S Korea: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korea´s latest missile launches were meant as a warning to Washington and Seoul over their joint war games, the North´s leader Kim Jong Un said, according to state news agency KCNA on Wednesday.



"Highly appreciating that the demonstration fire was carried out satisfactorily as intended, Kim Jong Un noted that the said military action would be an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now underway by the US and South Korean authorities," KCNA said.

Pyongyang on Tuesday fired two projectiles which "are assumed to be short-range ballistic missiles" into the sea, the South´s Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier.