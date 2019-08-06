Kenin stuns top-ranked Barty in Toronto

TORONTO: World number one Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the WTA tournament in Toronto on Tuesday, falling in three sets in her second-round opener to 29th-ranked American Sofia Kenin.



Australia´s Barty, the French Open champion who was competing for the first time since a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon, battled back from an early break in the opening set, but she was unable to do the same in the next two sets as 20-year-old Kenin triumphed 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4.

Kenin, who has climbed the rankings this season with wins in Charleston and Mallorca and a runner-up finish in Acapulco, will face either former world number one Victoria Azarenka or Ukraine´s Dayana Yastremska in the third round.

The defeat puts Barty´s number one ranking in jeopardy, with both Japan´s Naomi Osaka and Czech Karolina Pliskova eyeing the top spot.