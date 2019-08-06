Serena Williams tops Forbes list of highest-paid sports women for fourth straight year

WASHINGTON: US tennis star Serena Williams topped Forbes magazine´s list of the highest paid women in sports for the fourth straight year on Tuesday.

As per reports, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion earned $29.2 million in the 12-month period ending June 1 -- with just $4.2 million of that coming from prize money.

Japan´s Naomi Osaka, who burst to international stardom with a stunning upset of Williams in the 2018 US Open final and went on to win the Australian Open in January, became just the fourth woman to earn more than $20 million in a year.

The magazine included prize money, salaries, bonuses, endorsements and appearance fees between June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019 in the figures.

Former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was third on the list with earnings of $11.8 million followed by this year´s Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

