India closed doors leading to peace in region: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that India had closed the doors leading to peace in the region.
Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan’s stance was clear that it stood with Kashmiri brethren, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a wrong decision.
