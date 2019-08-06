close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 6, 2019

India closed doors leading to peace in region: Sheikh Rashid

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Aug 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Tuesday said that India had closed the doors leading to peace in the region.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Pakistan’s stance was clear that it stood with Kashmiri brethren, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a wrong decision.

Latest News

More From Pakistan