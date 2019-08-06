close
August 6, 2019

Meghan Markle’s stepsister calls her a ‘disgrace’, terms Archie’s christening 'fake'

Tue, Aug 06, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s estranged father and his family are often attempting to grasp the public’s attention ever since the former Hollywood star tied the knot to Prince Harry.

As per the latest reports regarding the 38-year-old’s step family members, her half-sister Samantha has now come forth speaking against the Duchess, calling her a ‘disgrace’ while terming Baby Archie’s christening ‘fake.’

"Everything about the christening looks faked and photoshopped but more at issue is the fact that she has traded an entire family to be royal and shame on her,” she was cited by The Daily Star as saying.

“I’m surprised the church did not catch fire when she walked into it,” she was said to have further added.

Moreover, she also questioned Meghan walking into the church without taking into account how she had been consistently neglecting and ignoring her father throughout.

Earlier, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle had also expressed his dismay at not getting an invite for the christening of his grandchild: “Archie is my new grandson, so of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents health and happiness.” 

