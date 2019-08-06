‘Hobbs & Shaw’ dethrones ‘Lion King’ to top N.America box office

LOS ANGELES: -"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" dethroned "The Lion King" in North American theaters, opening with $60 million over the weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.



The latest installment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham facing off against "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist" Idris Elba.

It ended the box office reign of "The Lion King," a remake of the 1994 animated film that employs hyper-realistic computer-generated images with a voice cast including Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, together with Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones.

"The Lion King" earned $38.5 million on its third weekend, topping director Quentin Tarantino’s "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood," which has earned rave reviews and took in $20 million.

"Once Upon a Time" -- the ninth of the 10 movies Tarantino has said he will make before retiring -- is set in Tinseltown in 1969 and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

In fourth place "Spider-Man: Far from Home" -- which continues where "Avengers: Endgame" left off and stars Tom Holland as the Marvel superhero -- took $7.9 million.

"Toy Story 4" was fifth, pocketing another $7.3 million on its seventh weekend in theaters.

The Disney/Pixar animation once again features the voices of Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), stalwarts of a franchise that began in 1995.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

"Yesterday" ($2.5 million)

"The Farewell" ($2.5 million)

"Crawl" ($2.2 million)

"Aladdin" ($2.1 million)

"Annabelle Comes Home" ($880,000)