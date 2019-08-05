Erdogan shares concerns on developing situation in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of outreach to world leaders on the recent developments in Indian Occupied Kashmir, called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.



The Prime Minister said that India’s illegal actions to modify the special status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir would have serious implications for the regional peace and security.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the just cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

President Erdogan shared the concerns on the developing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and assured of Turkey’s steadfast support in this regard.