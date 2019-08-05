Sarfaraz Ahmed’s younger brother completes MBA

KARACHI: Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain of Pakistan cricket team, took to Twitter to congratulate his younger brother Ahsan Ahmed for completing his Masters of Business Administration in Management Information Systems (MBA-MIS) from Chicago.

The proud brother tweeted, “Congrats Graduate my brother @AhsanAhmed90, your hard work finally pays off! We are so proud of you. Best wishes for your upcoming adventure [sic].”

On the professional front, 32-year-old wicket-keeper of Pakistan cricket team Sarfaraz Ahmed is gearing up for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia tour in November.