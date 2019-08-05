Sarfaraz Ahmed’s younger brother completes MBA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain of Pakistan cricket team, took to Twitter to congratulate his younger brother Ahsan Ahmed for completing his Masters of Business Administration in Management Information Systems (MBA-MIS) from Chicago.
The proud brother tweeted, “Congrats Graduate my brother @AhsanAhmed90, your hard work finally pays off! We are so proud of you. Best wishes for your upcoming adventure [sic].”
On the professional front, 32-year-old wicket-keeper of Pakistan cricket team Sarfaraz Ahmed is gearing up for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia tour in November.
KARACHI: Sarfaraz Ahmed, captain of Pakistan cricket team, took to Twitter to congratulate his younger brother Ahsan Ahmed for completing his Masters of Business Administration in Management Information Systems (MBA-MIS) from Chicago.
The proud brother tweeted, “Congrats Graduate my brother @AhsanAhmed90, your hard work finally pays off! We are so proud of you. Best wishes for your upcoming adventure [sic].”
On the professional front, 32-year-old wicket-keeper of Pakistan cricket team Sarfaraz Ahmed is gearing up for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia tour in November.