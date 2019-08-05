Indian filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani terms India’s brutality in Occupied Kashmir ‘fascism’

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker and stylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani on Monday voiced her solidarity with the innocent civilians in Indian Occupied Kashmir, undergoing aggression imposed by India.

Turning to Twitter, the filmmaker who is known to be using her social media as a pacifying voice between the two neighbouring countries, came forth condemning the recent turmoil in the region caused by Indian forces as well as the revocation of Article 370 that rips the disputed land of its special status.

“What is happening in Kashmir is not their problem, it can happen to you at any given moment!this is the end of democracy. putting party leaders under house arrest, sect 144 in effect, no internet.Sensex down by over 500 points. Nifty down by over 150 points. This is fascism,” she tweeted.

Earlier, she had even requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to authorize her to visit Sindh by granting her a visa.





