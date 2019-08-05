Mawra Hocane condemns Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir

A plethora of celebrities are using their voice and star power to highlight Indian government's brutality in occupied Kashmir.

Amongst them is famed Pakistani artist Marwa Hocane who has come forth condemning the atrocities in the valley amidst widespread bloodshed and terror and a lock-down in the region.

Turning to Twitter, the 'Jawani Phir Nai Aani' starlet writes:

"I can NOT sleep tonight. #Kashmir What are we turning this world into? Why are we killing each other? What do we want? Is power really so important for mankind? God!!! Help us all!!!!."

In another post, Mawra penned:

"Where is UNHRC? It’s inhumane. #Kashmir Do we live in such dark times? Countless conventions to protect human lives? What about all the rights & rules we are taught in the books? Do they mean anything? #SaveLivesinKashmir #KashmirBleed @UN @UNICEF_Pakistan."

India on Monday cut all communication within Kashmir, with private mobile networks, internet services and telephone landlines being suspended.

In addition, India sent tens of thousands of added troops to Indian occupied Kashmir.