Mon Aug 05, 2019
August 5, 2019

Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

Mon, Aug 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

Qureshi turned to Twitter saying “Pakistan condemns and rejects announcements made today by Indian Government regarding Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.”

He added, “We intend to firmly highlight our stance in our meetings with the US delegation visiting Pakistan and with the International Community at large.”

