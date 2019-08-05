Indians, Pakistanis speak out against Indian brutalities in Kashmir

As Indian aggression in the Indian Occupied Kashmir continues to shed blood of innocent civilians, many in Pakistan stepped forth on social media raising their voices in solidarity with the battered region.

Subsequent to the voices of Kashmiris getting cancelled out by internet blockades in addition to all communication systems facing barricades, Pakistani social media users took charge to raise their voice in front of the world against the brutality taking innocent lives.

Many users slammed Indian PM Narendra Modi’s government over the turmoil as #StandWithKashmir became one of the top Twitter trends in the region.

While Pakistanis raised their voices in support, many Indian were also quick to join them while calling their own country out for dehumanizing actions of their government.





