Rihanna calls out Donald Trump for not labeling El Paso shooting as ‘terrorist’

American vocal powerhouse Rihanna is calling President of the United States Donald Trump out for not terming the recent US mass shooting in Texas, ‘terrorist’.

The 31-year-old ‘Umbrella’ hit maker turned to her social media to condemn the statement issued by the US head of state by calling it a ‘terror’ attack while also raising her voice for stricter gun control laws.

"Um... Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!!," she said.

"My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!" she added.

The singer had been responding to a tweet by Trump where he had condemned the shooting incident in El Paso, Texas but was careful with the choice of words with which he labelled the attack.



"Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.", Trump had tweeted earlier.

