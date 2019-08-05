Dissent over naming, numbering Test jersey continues as Akhtar blasts ICC

Fformer fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the inclusion of a name and number on Test match jerseys and urged the board to revoke their inappropriate decision on Sunday .

The bowling legend, who played 46 Test matches, expressed in a tweet: “Player’s name and number on the white Test match kit looks awful. Should not be there. Takes away from the traditional spirit in which the game is played. This decision should be reversed.”

Shoaib was not the only one who carried the same dissent, former Australian bowler Brett Lee too expressed his dislike towards the new addition.

“For what it’s worth I’m strongly against the player’s numbers and names appearing on the back of Test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you’ve made to cricket in general, but on this occasion, you’ve got it wrong,” Lee shared in a tweet.

The ICC’s purpose for the new jersey was solely for fans to connect with their players. In the 142-year history of Test cricket, the jersey made its debut during the Ashes series in which England and Australia carried their respective names and team numbers.