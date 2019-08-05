Amitabh, Aamir Khan send best wishes to Nitesh Tiwari for his new film 'Chhichhore'

Multi-talented filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who rose to fame with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, received hearty felicitations from Bollywood's Badsha Amitabh Bachchan on the trailer of his new film "Chhichhore".

Megastar Big B, who has worked with the filmmaker in "Bhootnath Returns", has sent best wishes to Tiwari for his upcoming film "Chhichhore" after Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor dropped the trailer on Friendship Day (Sunday) to entertain fans.

While Mr perfect Aamir Khan also lauded the talented director as saying: "Nitesh Tiwari ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself."



On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkummar Rao and other celebrities have already become the fans of the movie's trailer.

Akshay tweeted: "This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And Happy Friendship Day to all of you."

